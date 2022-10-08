Premier-designate seeks Brooks-Medicine Hat seat, leaves Calgary-Elbow vacant
Premier-designate Danielle Smith announced Saturday she will seek a seat in the riding of Brooks-Medicine Hat, sparking controversy from opposition critics who say she’s neglecting Calgary voters.
The newly elected leader of the United Conservative Party (UCP) plans to take over the constituency after Michaela Frey resigned from the post this week.
A by-election date is still to be determined but the move now means the highly contested riding of Calgary-Elbow will continue to sit vacant following UCP MLA Doug Schweitzer’s resignation on Aug. 31.
Smith says the seat will now sit empty until the next provincial election on May 29.
“Part of the reason for that is that there has been a convention that when a leader is chosen who does not have a seat, there is an expectation that she will seek a seat at an early opportunity,” Smith said Saturday.
“But there is also a convention as well that if you're within a year of having a general election that you don't need to call by-elections.
“There may be other candidates who are also stepping away and so I think I think rather than have a rolling series of by-elections, we may as well just stick with the convention of having the adjacent MLA take care of the issues in the riding and we'll stick with the fixed election date.”
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley called the move shameful in a Twitter post Friday evening.
“Danielle Smith has chosen to hide from the voters of Calgary-Elbow. Not only is she refusing to run there, Smith is denying the opportunity for ANYONE to contest the vacant seat,” Notley said.
“What a shameful first act as premier. Calgarians deserve a voice.”
At a Saturday morning press conference in Calgary, Alberta NDP justice critic Irfan Sabir also denounced the move.
“Tens of thousands of Calgary families will have no voice in the legislature as Smith tries to push through a radical agenda,” he said.
“This is a deep injustice and a slap in the face of Calgary families. If Danielle Smith is calling a by-election, so she can have a seat in the legislature, she must call one in Calgary-Elbow as well.”
University of Calgary political scientist Melanee Thomas also weighed in.
“There is no justifiable reason to leave one district that's open without a by-election while you're calling it for another. This is putting a party over province and the reason why is that everybody knows that the seats that will ultimately determine government in May 2023 are likely going to be the Calgary districts,” Thomas said.
“This is cowardly and it's undemocratic. It is a direct violation … of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which outlines the democratic rights that Canadians have the right to vote and the right to stand for public office.”
Thomas went on to say that Smith is undermining “the spirit of legislation that requires a by-election be called within six months of a member of legislative assembly vacating their seat.”
“If (she) is saying that she is going to govern for all Albertans, this is not the call,” Thomas said.
“If she says that she is prepared to learn from her mistakes, what she needs to do is to reverse this one.”
Smith, who has roots in High River, Alta., says she intends to spend a lot of time in the riding of Brooks-Medicine Hat despite living three hours away.
“I'm prepared to travel a lot and be in communities a lot and do town halls a lot and reach out a lot,” Smith said.
“I know that because I have that work ethic, that people will be able to have full access to me and I will be advocating for their issues.”
Smith noted the riding of Brooks-Medicine Hat and the riding she lives in are similar, as are most rural ridings, and she will be committed to giving a voice to rural Albertans.
“If we can solve some of the issues here, I think we'll be able to solve them for all the municipalities,” she said.
Her main focus will be on mental health and addictions support, as well as improvements to highway and bridge infrastructure in the region.
“I feel very confident I'll be able to represent this riding well.”
Smith is scheduled to be sworn in as Alberta’s new premier on Tuesday.
—With files from Damien Wood
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin faces more grim choices after blast hits his prized Crimea bridge
An explosion that severely damaged parts of the road and rail bridge between annexed Crimea and the Russian mainland early Saturday seems designed to play into President Vladimir Putin's current talent for making bad decisions.
'I think we would win that battle': Danielle Smith promises to fight for resource development in Alberta
Alberta premier-designate Danielle Smith says she’s ready to take the fight to Ottawa for Alberta’s autonomy to develop its resources, so that it can build pipelines to get oil and gas to market and boost the forestry and agriculture sectors.
Man awarded $742K after being scammed by B.C. couple he called 'mom' and 'dad'
A property in Vancouver's Fairview neighbourhood, a botched line of credit, a trusting French man and an older couple he considered pseudo-parents are at the centre of a messy legal battle in B.C. Supreme Court.
U.S. town employee quietly lowered fluoride in water for years
Residents of a small community in Vermont were blindsided last month by news that one official in their water department quietly lowered fluoride levels nearly four years ago, giving rise to worries about their children's dental health and transparent government -- and highlighting the enduring misinformation around water fluoridation.
Canada's critical 'skills gap' problem explained in 6 charts
The large skills gap in Canada's labour force has only widened during the pandemic, according to the Conference Board of Canada, with experts saying this is a 'critical' time when the country must invest to create a more skilled workforce if it wants to stay competitive.
Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride
An explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine and hitting a towering symbol of Russian power in the region.
Air pollution particles can reach fetuses' developing organs: study
New research has revealed that fetuses can have black carbon particles in their developing organs as a result of air pollution, as early as the first trimester of pregnancy.
U.S. death row inmate files federal lawsuit following botched execution
His lawyers are calling him 'the only living execution survivor in the United States.' In a newly filed lawsuit, death row inmate Alan Miller says he was poked and prodded for 90 minutes in what’s being described as a 'botched' execution.
B.C. agrees to pay $300K to couple who say logging flooded their property
Lawyers for the British Columbia government have agreed to pay $300,000 to settle a lawsuit by a couple whose property flooded after a third of the forest in the surrounding watershed was cut down.
Edmonton
-
ASIRT directed to review St. Albert RCMP arrest of teen with autism
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will now investigate the RCMP arrest of an autistic teen in St. Albert this week.
-
Man dead after reported shooting in south Edmonton: EPS
Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death in south Edmonton after a reported shooting on Friday.
-
Premier-designate seeks Brooks-Medicine Hat seat, leaves Calgary-Elbow vacant
Premier-designate Danielle Smith announced Saturday she will seek a seat in the riding of Brooks-Medicine Hat, sparking controversy from opposition critics who say she’s neglecting Calgary voters.
Vancouver
-
Suspect arrested, police seek additional victims after CRAB Park 'stabbing spree'
Vancouver police say at least three people suffered serious injuries in what witnesses described as a "stabbing spree" in a Downtown Eastside park overnight.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Crews battling large fire visible for kilometres in Richmond
Fire crews were called to a large blaze on No. 5 Road in Richmond on Saturday that sent smoke billowing into the air and could be seen from kilometres away.
-
Family members cleared of helping cover up killing of Kiran Dhesi
Two men accused of helping to cover up the killing of Bhavkiran 'Kiran' Dhesi in Surrey more than five years ago have been found not guilty.
Atlantic
-
More than 8,000 customers still without power in N.S. and P.E.I. two weeks post Fiona
There are a little over 8,000 customers still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
'There'll be no turkey': Sombre Thanksgiving for Atlantic Canadians hit hard by Fiona
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been dampened for thousands in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia who are still without power -- almost two weeks since Fiona hit on Sept. 24.
-
Feds to allow international students to work more to help Canada’s labour shortage
The pilot study, which will run from Nov. 15 until Dec. 31, 2023, will allow international students in Canada, who have off-campus work authorization on their study permit, to work an unrestricted number of hours while in school.
Vancouver Island
-
Award-winning B.C. singer reflects on 50-year career many told him couldn't happen
Joe Coughlin was born semi-paralyzed on his right side, a condition that led many to tell him he wouldn't make it as a jazz singer. He didn't listen.
-
More service reductions at North Island health-care facilities
Temporary overnight closures of the emergency department at Port Hardy Hospital will continue through Tuesday, and another North Island facility is also reducing its services this weekend, according to Island Health.
-
Nanaimo RCMP seek stolen boat that had BBQ onboard
Mounties in Nanaimo are on the lookout for a five-metre boat that was stolen in late September.
Toronto
-
Live updates: Blue Jays host Mariners in must-win Game 2
The Toronto Blue Jays are facing-off against the Seattle Mariners in a must-win Game 2.
-
Ontario house on sale as two halves. Here's how to buy a piece
Looking to go all-in and purchase a home in Ontario but can’t quite afford the hefty price tag that comes with it? A home that just hit the market in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) could be what you’re after -- even if it’s just half a property.
-
LCBO weighs in on new credit card surcharges in Ontario
Businesses in Ontario and across Canada can now charge you a fee if you pay with your credit card. But does that mean you could be paying more for your alcohol at the LCBO?
Montreal
-
Man shot and killed in car in a hail of bullets in Laval
A man was shot and killed in a hail of bullets in the east end of Laval late Friday night, while he was in his car. Police have set up a command post and are investigating.
-
Invasive insects could threaten Quebec crops, experts warn
New insects are appearing regularly in Canada, and some of them may pose a threat to Quebec's crops. Last month, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a recall regarding the spotted lanternfly, an insect that originated in Asia, but has been well-established in the United States since 2014.
-
Videotron founder André Chagnon dies at age 94
Andre Chagnon, a Quebec businessman who founded telecommunications giant Videotron and later set up one of the largest family foundations in the country, has died.
Ottawa
-
Experience important for nearly half of Ottawa voters: Nanos poll
Nearly half of Ottawa residents say experience is important in municipal politics, as a two-term councillor and a political rookie emerge as the frontrunners in the race for mayor of Ottawa.
-
Ottawa police warn of bear sighting in Beaverbrook area
Ottawa police are urging residents in Kanata to be cautious after a bear was reportedly spotted in the Beaverbrook area.
-
Two G2 drivers charged with stunt driving in Hwy. 174 construction zone, police say
Ottawa police say two G2 drivers are among four people charged with stunt driving in a construction zone in Ottawa's east end.
Kitchener
-
Four people sent to hospital following serious collision on Hwy. 6
Emergency services were called to a serious crash on Highway 6 at Wellington Road 22, just north of Guelph, around 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
-
23-year-old man is facing charges related to a pair of fires in Kitchener
A 23-year-old Kitchener man is facing charges in connection to a pair of fires on Saturday in Kitchener.
-
Police arrest two men in Kitchener robbery
The Waterloo Regional Police Service’s robbery unit has arrested two men following an incident in Kitchener.
Saskatoon
-
Collision between semi and SUV sends two to hospital: Saskatoon fire
Saskatoon emergency crews responded to a vehicle collision between a semi and SUV in the area of 22nd Street and Diefenbaker Drive Friday night.
-
Jeremy MacKenzie, leader of online group 'Diagolon,' denied bail
The founder of the online group 'Diagolon' was denied bail in a Saskatoon provincial court today.
-
RCMP ask for help in locating armed robbery suspect in Prince Albert
Police in Prince Albert have asked for the public’s help locating a suspect believed to be involved in an armed robbery.
Northern Ontario
-
Two people arrested following a weapons complaint in Sudbury
Two suspects have been arrested after police received reports of someone with a handgun.
-
As child care expands in Ontario, advocates wonder who will staff those spaces
With less than one month to go before the deadline for licensed child-care operators to decide if they want to opt in to the $10-a-day program, progress still varies widely by municipality.
-
Employment hours for international students expand next month
Some international students are breathing a sigh of now relieved as the federal government announced Friday they will lift the cap on work hours for international students.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man arrested after three purse snatchings: Police
Winnipeg police have arrested a 50-year-old Winnipeg man after a string of purse snatchings across the city last month.
-
How St. Boniface Hospital researchers made an important medical breakthrough for heart disease
Researchers at St. Boniface Hospital are celebrating an important discovery that will help cardiac patients live longer.
-
Winnipeg crews fight four fires in less than 24 hours
Winnipeg fire crews have had a busy 24 hours, responding to four blazes across the city, three within a few hours of each other.
Regina
-
'It took on a life of its own': Remembering Camp Hope a year later
One year ago, tents were pitched at Core Community Park in what became known as Camp Hope.
-
City inspecting downtown Regina parkade after structural concerns raised
The City of Regina is looking into a complaint about structural concerns at a downtown parking garage.
-
Regina man facing attempted murder charge
A Regina man is facing an attempted murder charge following an alleged fight on Sept. 26, 2022.