Premier’s senior staff member will repay COVID-19 hotel isolation expense from January

Brock Harrison expensed a $1218.62 hotel stay at the Residence Inn by Marriott on Tenth Ave SW, along with six days worth of meal allowances totalling $1412.72 between January 26th and February 1st. Brock Harrison expensed a $1218.62 hotel stay at the Residence Inn by Marriott on Tenth Ave SW, along with six days worth of meal allowances totalling $1412.72 between January 26th and February 1st.

