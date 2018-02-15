

CTV Calgary Staff





A three-year-old girl was transported by ambulance to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in serious but stable condition after suffering severe injuries to her face in a dog attack.

According to Calgary Police Service officials, the dog, of an undetermined breed, bit the young girl in the face shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday at a residence in the 4600 block of 72 Street Northwest in the community of Bowness.

The girl’s mother drove her injured daughter to an EMS station along Home Road N.W. and a paramedic crew took the girl into their care and transported her to hospital.

City officials say the attack happened in the home and that Community Standards officers seized the dog after the incident.

Officials say the parents of the child were looking after the dog in their home when the incident happened.

The dog remains in custody and will be examined by a veterinarian.

Members of the Calgary Police Service and Community Standards officials continue to investigate the attack.