Prescribed burn in Banff out of control: Parks Canada
The Town of Banff said a prescribed burn by Parks Canada was out of control early Wednesday evening.
The fire has crossed from Compound Meadows to the east side of Banff Avenue, in the area of Mountainview Cemetery and the horse corrals.
All people and livestock have been evacuated from the area.
The Legacy Trail along Banff Avenue is closed.
The town is asking people to avoid the Banff Avenue Entrance, and to use the Norquay Road interchange instead.
