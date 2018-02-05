A 12-year-old boy, identified by family members as Trai, died in hospital after being exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide at a residence in Airdrie on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment complex at 700 Willowbrook Road just after 9:00 a.m. for reports of a person in medical distress.

“When emergency services got on scene, that’s when they identified that there was a carbon monoxide issue,” said Inspector Kimberley Pasloske, Airdrie RCMP.

Residents were evacuated from 136 units in the building and the boy was rushed to hospital but died about seven hours later.

“It is with great sadness that I’m here to tell you the 12-year-old who was taken to hospital this morning has succumbed to his injuries. Our hearts and thoughts are with the grieving family,” said Pasloske. “Our community of Airdrie is very close and this news hits us very hard. I urge you to support one another through this.”

Police say two adults that were in the same apartment were also taken to hospital but will recover. “The young boy and two of his adult family members were taken to hospital for treatment and an additional patient was treated once she got to Genesis Place.”

Elysha Schlichter, Trai's mother, told CTV that her son was a joy and a perfect child. Schlichter paid tribute to her son through social media, posting "I'm so happy you were sleeping and didn't feel a thing. You're the most gorgeous angel heaven will have the pleasure of keeping. Know that you're my everything."

"I'm so proud that I was called your mommy."

A GoFundMe page has been started to assist the family of the 12-year-old boy described as 'a burst of sunshine in the world of anyone who met him'.

The City of Airdrie released a statement on its website on Monday and said that firefighters activated the building’s alarm system and then conducted a floor-by-floor search to locate the source of the leak.

Officials say crews found CO readings exceeding 2100 parts per million when they entered an apartment on the main floor of the building.

Mayor Peter Brown offered his condolences to the family of the young boy who died.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young man lost in this terrible tragedy,” said Brown in the statement. “I urge you, if you don’t have a carbon monoxide detector in your home, go out and buy one today. And if you do have one, take a moment today to test it and ensure it's working properly.”

The majority of the residents were able to return to their units on Sunday night after crews ventilated the building. “We haven’t allowed six units back and that is simply for our ongoing investigation,” said Pasloske.

RCMP, ATCO and the City of Airdrie continue to investigate the carbon monoxide leak. Fire officials have installed carbon monoxide detectors in the building.

Carbon monoxide has no colour, smell or taste and exposure can cause flu-like symptoms like nausea, headaches and dizziness. For more on carbon monoxide safety, click HERE.

With files from CTV's Brenna Rose