Prime Minister Trudeau visits Calgary, meetings planned with Nenshi and Kenney
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Calgary and his itinerary includes a transit announcement as well as meetings with Premier Jason Kenney and Mayor Naheed Nenshi. (file)
CALGARY -- The prime minister is in Calgary for his first visit since 2019 and is scheduled to make a transit announcement.
Justin Trudeau will meet with Mayor Naheed Nenshi at the Calgary Transit Oliver Bowen Maintenance Yard Wednesday afternoon.
Trudeau’s office says he will also visit a local northeast business that took advantage of federal support during the pandemic and is slated to meet with Premier Jason Kenney.
A spokesperson for the premier's office says Kenney wants to discuss pipelines and the reopening of international borders that have been closed due to COVID-19.
Press secretary Jerrica Goodwin says the premier plans to bring up a fair deal for Alberta in the federation among other issues.
Trudeau was in Saskatchewan Tuesday signing off on a child welfare agreement, worth tens of millions of dollars on the Cowessess First Nation.
With files from The Canadian Press