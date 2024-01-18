CALGARY
Calgary

    • Pronghorns pay tribute to memory of former women’s rugby coach Rick Suggitt

    Share

    The University of Lethbridge Pronghorns Athletics have launched an awareness campaign for the Ric Suggitt Women’s Rugby Memorial Award.

    The award honours the memory of Rick Suggitt, who passed away in 2017.

    He was the head coach of the women’s rugby team and led the program to the national championship tournament.

    In his honour, the award was established to recognize women’s rugby student-athletes who demonstrate leadership both on and off the field.

    To continue to honour the commitment and dedication of Suggitt, Pronghorn Athletics is asking for support.

    Donations to the scholarship can be made on the Pronghorns’ website.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal and Quebec City mayors are 'incompetent,' says Pierre Poilievre

    Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante 'incompetent' on Thursday. In a social media post, he criticized Trudeau's government for paying 'billions' to these mayors despite what he described as a 'massive drop in construction in Quebec.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News