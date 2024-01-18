Pronghorns pay tribute to memory of former women’s rugby coach Rick Suggitt

The University of Lethbridge Pronghorns Athletics have launched an awareness campaign for the Ric Suggitt Women’s Rugby Memorial Award.

The award honours the memory of Rick Suggitt, who passed away in 2017.

He was the head coach of the women’s rugby team and led the program to the national championship tournament.

In his honour, the award was established to recognize women’s rugby student-athletes who demonstrate leadership both on and off the field.

To continue to honour the commitment and dedication of Suggitt, Pronghorn Athletics is asking for support.

Donations to the scholarship can be made on the Pronghorns’ website.