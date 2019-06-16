Prostaid Calgary is hoping to raise awareness about prostate cancer in the city.

The organization held their first-ever gala and silent auction on Saturday night at the Grey Eagle Casino.

The Rock and Roll gala featured a dinner and a concert by Randy Bachman, of Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

Organizers say the event is a great way to get the word out about the disease and treatment methods.

“We’re really looking to change our profile in the community and create an environment where we can provide additional services and support for those men and their families, on their cancer journey," said Brad Sterling, president of Prostaid Calgary.

Sterling adds 400 men in Alberta die every year from prostate cancer.

The organization did not set a fundraising goal, but numerous items were available to bid on to raise money for prostate cancer awareness.

CTV Calgary Meteorologist David Spence, himself a prostate cancer survivor, was MC for the gala.

The event sold about 300 tickets.