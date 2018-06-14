120 seniors in northeast Calgary will soon have a safe, affordable place to call home thanks to a grant from the Alberta government that was announced on Thursday.

The development, called Templemont, will be located at the corner of Temple Drive and 52 Street N.E., where the former St. George’s Anglican Church used to be.

The provincial government is contributing $20M of the project’s $35M price tag and officials say it will include 120 housing units made up of 70 supportive housing units and 50 seniors’ apartments.

Ricardo Miranda, MLA for Calgary-Cross, grew up in Temple and says these homes will help the community thrive.

“From my perspective, something that I’ve always believed in is, number one, aging in place. Communities only remain vital if you have a cross-section of generations remaining in our community and not only that, seniors have done an incredible job throughout their lives in order to work and gain the ability to lead a respectful, dignified life and contribute to our community.”

Templemont is part of the Government of Alberta’s $1.2B initiative, announced back in 2017, to build and restore 4,100 affordable housing units in the province.

The ground breaking is expected to take place in the fall and the building has an estimated opening date in 2019.