CALGARY -- Alberta nurses could see their wages rolled back in an effort to help the province's finances.

"As we move beyond the peaks of the pandemic and into a more manageable period, we need to continue the important work of getting the province’s finances back on track," said Finance Minister Travis Toews in a statement.

On Tuesday, the United Nurses of Alberta said its employers — Alberta Health Services along with Covenant Health, Lamont Health Care Centre and Bethany Group in Camrose — are pushing for a 3 per cent wage reduction.

Combined with other rollbacks — the elimination of the semi-annual lump sum payments, reduced shift and weekend premiums, — nurses could face a total compensation reduction of approximately five per cent, says the union.

UNA says employers did return to current overtime provisions, transportation allowance and education allowances.

According to the province, Alberta nurses make 5.6 per cent more here than in comparable provinces, costing the government about $141 million per year.

"The need to bring wages in line with other large provinces does not diminish our deep respect for the exceptional work and dedication of public sector workers," said Toews.

"It is simply reflective of our fiscal reality, and one that many sectors in the province have experienced."

Negations are scheduled to continue Thursday.

"We are hopeful that AHS and UNA will bargain in good faith," added Toews.