CALGARY -- Now that Alberta has released a tentative date for Stage 2 of the relaunch, Education Minister Adriana LaGrange is expected to share more details about what the next school year will look like.

The minister is slated to provide more information about the plan for the start of the fall semester when Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, gives her update on the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday afternoon.

In-person classes at all schools in Alberta were closed in mid-March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Jason Kenney, during his Tuesday announcement, said all K-12 schools would be reopened for diploma exams and summer school classes. However, Kenney did not share any details about what those classes or coursework would look like when the COVID-19 health precautions are taken into account.

Hinshaw did say some guidance has been developed for summer schools, including smaller class sizes and physical distancing.

"We’ll be able to learn from summer school experiences as we're learning from other jurisdictions who have opened their schools earlier and, as the premier mentioned, all of that then goes into decision making for the fall."

COVID-19 prevention measures still in effect

She also added many of the health guidelines developed throughout the past several months are also still in place.

"Wear a non-medical mask or face covering in public if you will be in crowded places. Also continue to take extra care around people who are more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19, such as older people, or those with pre-existing health conditions. Follow rules when you gather together and comply with all other public health measures," she said.

"I know you've heard this many times, but this remains the best advice I can give. I am incredibly grateful for the compassion that you have shown each other throughout this crisis."

To date, there has been 7,229 confirmed cases of the illness in the province so far. Of those, 356 are active and 6,722 patients have recovered. More than 150 people have died.