Province to introduce changes to address demands on EMS in Alberta

Alberta's health minister will be joined by Emergency Medical Services officials for an announcement of new measures designed to relieve pressure on the taxed EMS system.

Health Minister Jason Copping is expected to provide details at 1:30 p.m. A livestream of the announcement will be available HERE.

In addition to Copping, participants are slated to include:

Darren Sandbeck, EMS chief paramedic and senior provincial director;

Dr. Mark McKenzie, EMS emergency physician and senior medical director;

R.J. Sigurdson, Highwood MLA; and

Tracy Allard, Grande Prairie MLA.

Last week, the Health Sciences Association of Alberta, the union which represents 28,000 health-care workers including paramedics, called on the province to address the recurring problem of 'Code Reds' in the province — instances where a region has no ambulances available at a given time — that it says was due to staffing shortages.

At the time, Alberta Health Services said staff and ambulances had been temporarily repositioned betwen regions to address shift gaps and response units staffed by a single worker would be deployed if necessary.