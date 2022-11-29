Puppies return to Bow Valley College to comfort stressed students

A number of furry friends visited Calgary's Bow Valley College on Tuesday in an effort to comfort stressed-out students.

The Pet Access League Society (PALS) has had a partnership with Bow Valley for nine years, bringing their soon-to-be service dogs to the campus every semester to help pupils gain some peace.

The dogs were at the south campus' ATB Hall from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, offering cuddles and kisses.

"They are just mingling with these puppies and their peers as well," said Dhruv Jani, a spokesperson for the Students’ Association of Bow Valley College.

He says the event is always held ahead of exams.

"Not only does it bring awareness to a great organization, but it helps our students relax during a stressful time in their school year."

According to Jani, the event is so popular that some students have suggested they should hold it every week or once a month.

"College is hard, exams are hard, so students are stressed," he said.

For more information on PALS you can visit the organization's website.