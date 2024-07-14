Proposed health campus would aim to provide more Airdrie residents with access to healthcare
A series of open houses this weekend in Airdrie focussed on health care and how best to meet the needs of the city’s more than 85,000 residents.
Airdrie doesn’t have a hospital so its residents rely on the only urgent care centre in the city.
“The question about having a hospital has been on the agenda for decades now and every time we look at it, it seems to go further and further away,” said Dr. Julian Kyne of One Health Associated Medical.
“So what we've said is let's start making the realizable steps that we can move forward with, because every time we do this, we improve overall health care.”
It's estimated that as many as 20,000 residents do not have a family doctor and the hope is this centre could help ease backlogs at the urgent care centre.
“We've worked on this plan for several months, and now we've got something with meat on it; so now it's important to present it to the public and say, What do you think? What ideas do you have? What do you think's not going to work? And what are we doing right here potentially?” asked Kyne.
The plan is to create a one-stop shop that would include primary health care, urgent care, diagnostic imaging, medical specialists and a pharmacy.
Initially, One Health hopes to be able to create 10 primary care teams that could support up to 15,000 patients.
DEVELOPING Pennsylvania governor says man killed at Trump rally was former fire chief who 'died a hero'
The man who was killed at a rally for former U.S. president Donald Trump was Corey Comperatore, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Sunday.
DEVELOPING Here's what we know about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected Trump rally shooter
The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania as the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump at a campaign rally.
'Let me get my shoes': What was said on stage in the seconds after Trump was shot
Transcript of the audio from the shooting and aftermath at the podium with former President Donald Trump and Secret Service members.
Shannen Doherty, '90210' actress, dies at 53, People magazine reports
American actor Shannen Doherty, best known for her role as high school student Brenda Walsh on hit 1990s television drama "Beverly Hills, 90210," has died after years living with cancer, People magazine reported on Sunday. She was 53.
Kate, Princess of Wales, at Wimbledon in a rare public appearance since revealing she has cancer
The Princess of Wales attended the men's Wimbledon final at the All England Club on Sunday and handed out the winner's trophy to Carlos Alcaraz after the match in only her second public appearance since announcing she was diagnosed with cancer.
Ontario educational assistant charged after alleged relationship with 14-year-old boy
An educational assistant at a Catholic elementary school in Welland has been charged after allegedly having an "intimate relationship" with a 14-year-old boy who was her former student.
Mother searching for answers after son dies in OPP custody
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man inside a Rockwood, Ont. police cell.
opinion Why 'paying yourself first' is the key to a comfortable retirement
One of the most effective retirement savings strategies is to pay yourself first. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines strategies for consistently saving and investing over time and building a solid nest egg.
As Nova Scotia's floods turn fatal for the second year running, some say the province isn't ready
The second bout of deadly flooding in as many years has some Nova Scotia residents and municipal leaders saying it's time for the provincial government to accept that extreme weather is the new normal and make sure people have the tools they need to stay safe.
