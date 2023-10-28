Puppies up for adoption meet the public in Humane Society event

The Calgary Humane Society hosted an adoption event Friday and invited the public to play with some available puppies.

There were 10 puppies in the main gym space at the facility.

The majority of the pups were mixed breed and expected to become large-sized when they are fully-grown.

A Humane Society spokesperson said events like Friday's encourage quick adoptions.

"There is a lot of benefits for adopting through the Calgary Humane Society," said public relations director Anna-Lee Fitzsimmons. "All of our animals come spade and neutered, fully up to date with their vaccines, de-wormer and of course any other kind of medical intervention they may have needed prior to adoption."

Any remaining puppies that weren't taken home Friday afternoon may still be available through its adoption website.