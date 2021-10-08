RCMP appeals for help on 3rd anniversary of southern Alberta homicide

CALGARY -

Three years after a man was found dead in his home on the Piikani Nation in southern Alberta, RCMP are appealing for help to solve his homicide.

Just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2018, Piikani RCMP were called to a sudden death.

Reginald (Reggie) Earl Hoof, 39, was last seen alive in his residence on the evening of Oct. 11, 2018, by a friend.

Police believe someone entered the residence at some point after that and an altercation occurred, resulting in his death.

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit took over the investigation and an autopsy found his death to be a homicide.

"On this third anniversary of Reggie’s death, his children and family are looking for answers so they can start the healing process," police said in a release.

"Investigators believe there are people that know what happened to Reggie, and are requesting anyone with information to come forward to assist in the investigation."

Piikani Nation is about 210 kilometres south of Calgary.

Anyone with information is asked to call Piikani RCMP at 403-965-2000, local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.