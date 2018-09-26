According to RCMP officials, a dog that was seized from a rural property near Langdon following an attack that left its owner dead has been euthanized.

Lloyd, 50, suffered fatal injuries at the hands of Jackson, her six-year-old boxer cross, on Saturday, September 13 while attempting to protect her two-year-old granddaughter from the dog.

Jackson and a second dog that was not involved in the attack were removed from the home and quarantined.

Cst. Mike Hibbs of the RCMP says the offending animal was put down with the blessing of the family following the completion of the 10-day quarantine period and the animal did not exhibit any symptoms of rabies or other medical conditions.

The two-year-old girl was hospitalized following the incident. Family members confirm she has been released from hospital and continues her recovery at home.