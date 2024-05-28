Someone in the Calgary area just won $1,000 a day for life -- or $7 million

A Daily Grand ticket bought in the Calgary area is going to bring a lot of joy to whomever purchased it.

The ticketholder has won the top prize: either 1,000 a day for life, or a single payment of $7 million.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) says the winning numbers for the May 27 draw are 16, 27, 36, 45 and 47. The 'grand number' was two.

It's the third million-dollar win in Alberta in the last few days.

The WCLC says a Western Max ticket sold in Edmonton won $1 million on Friday, and a Lotto 6-49 ticket sold in Edmonton won $5 million on Saturday.

The owners of the winning tickets can call the WCLC's player care line at 1-800-665-3313 to begin their claim process.

Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot is $70 million, while Wednesday's Lotto 6-49 Gold Ball jackpot is $56 million.