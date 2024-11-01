RCMP investigating after Chestermere youth mugged for Halloween candy

Mounties out of Chestermere, Alta., say half a dozen teens wrecked Halloween for at least one kid Thursday night.

Chestermere RCMP say a youth was threatened for Halloween candy by five or six teens.

According to RCMP, the teens had what appeared to be a machete and a gun, and they bear-sprayed the youth, who tried to flee.

The teens are all described as male and wearing dark clothing and masks at the time.

It's possible they left in a red Volkswagen car.

Anyone with information about this incident or others that might be connected is asked to call RCMP at 403-204-8900.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.