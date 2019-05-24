RCMP member airlifted to hospital following rollover near Brooks
An RCMP member was airlifted to hospital following a Friday afternoon rollover northeast of Brooks
CTV News Calgary
Published Friday, May 24, 2019 10:58PM MDT
An investigation is underway following a single-vehicle collision on a range road Friday afternoon that left a member of the Brooks RCMP detachment injured.
According to RCMP officials, the officer was responding to a call when the rollover occurred on Range Road 103, in a rural area northeast of Brooks city limits. The officer was the lone occupant of the vehicle.
EMS was deployed to the scene and a HALO air ambulance crew airlifted the RCMP member to a local hospital. The nature of the officer's injuries has not been disclosed but officials say the injuries are considered non-life threatening.
As of Friday evening, the cause of the crash had not been determined and remained under investigation.