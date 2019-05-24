

CTV News Calgary





An investigation is underway following a single-vehicle collision on a range road Friday afternoon that left a member of the Brooks RCMP detachment injured.

According to RCMP officials, the officer was responding to a call when the rollover occurred on Range Road 103, in a rural area northeast of Brooks city limits. The officer was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

EMS was deployed to the scene and a HALO air ambulance crew airlifted the RCMP member to a local hospital. The nature of the officer's injuries has not been disclosed but officials say the injuries are considered non-life threatening.

As of Friday evening, the cause of the crash had not been determined and remained under investigation.