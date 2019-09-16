

Police are investigating a shooting at CrossIron Mills Mall, north of Calgary, that injured one man on Monday evening and say it was a targeted incident.

RCMP received reports of shots fired at the mall, in Rocky View County, at about 7:11 p.m. and classified the scene as "Shelter in Place" while officers cleared the mall store by store.

Police tweeted that the incident at the mall was resolved around 9:30 p.m. Monday evening.

The incident at Cross Iron Mills has been resolved. Our thanks to those people who have sheltered in place. Please follow police instructions as you exit. We believe that this was a targetted incident. There is no ongoing danger to the public. — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) September 17, 2019

EMS reported that one adult male was transported to Foothills Hospital with a serious injury, but was otherwise stable and in non-life threatening condition. Police say there were no reports of any other injuries.

RCMP updated the investigation on social media at 10:17 p.m. saying that they were still clearing people from the mall and were still searching for a suspect.

