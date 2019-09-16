RCMP say shooting at CrossIron Mills Mall 'resolved', suspect still at large
Published Monday, September 16, 2019 8:11PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, September 16, 2019 11:14PM MDT
Police are investigating a shooting at CrossIron Mills Mall, north of Calgary, that injured one man on Monday evening and say it was a targeted incident.
RCMP received reports of shots fired at the mall, in Rocky View County, at about 7:11 p.m. and classified the scene as "Shelter in Place" while officers cleared the mall store by store.
Police tweeted that the incident at the mall was resolved around 9:30 p.m. Monday evening.
EMS reported that one adult male was transported to Foothills Hospital with a serious injury, but was otherwise stable and in non-life threatening condition. Police say there were no reports of any other injuries.
RCMP updated the investigation on social media at 10:17 p.m. saying that they were still clearing people from the mall and were still searching for a suspect.
