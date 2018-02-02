The United Conservative Party announced the sudden resignation of one of its members on Friday but now RCMP have confirmed that Don MacIntyre is involved in a criminal investigation.

The party said in the release that they were given the news at noon on Friday. There was no reason given.

A short time later, MacIntyre made the following statement on Twitter:

Hi folks. Resigning from politics today to focus on our family. Thanks everyone! #AbLeg #ucp — Don MacIntyre (@Don_MacIntyre) February 2, 2018

The RCMP have since confirmed that charges have been laid against MacIntyre.

But we cannot outline the nature of the charges. The RCMP says there is a publication ban in place.

MacIntyre was originally elected to office under the Wildrose Party during the 2015 general election.

The UCP said there would be no further comment on the matter.