CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
RCMP says former UCP MLA faces criminal charges
The UCP announced the abrupt resignation of Doug MacIntyre, the MLA for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake on Friday. (Legislative Assembly of Alberta)
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 4:12PM MST
Last Updated Friday, February 2, 2018 5:22PM MST
The United Conservative Party announced the sudden resignation of one of its members on Friday but now RCMP have confirmed that Don MacIntyre is involved in a criminal investigation.
The party said in the release that they were given the news at noon on Friday. There was no reason given.
A short time later, MacIntyre made the following statement on Twitter:
Hi folks. Resigning from politics today to focus on our family. Thanks everyone! #AbLeg #ucp— Don MacIntyre (@Don_MacIntyre) February 2, 2018
The RCMP have since confirmed that charges have been laid against MacIntyre.
But we cannot outline the nature of the charges. The RCMP says there is a publication ban in place.
MacIntyre was originally elected to office under the Wildrose Party during the 2015 general election.
The UCP said there would be no further comment on the matter.