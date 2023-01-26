RCMP search for suspects involved in theft of ATVs, trailer from Airdrie home

RCMP are working to track down suspects who they say stole a number of ATVs from a southeast Airdrie home.

Officials say police were called to a home in King's Heights on Jan. 7 after the owner reported that their ATVs and trailer had been taken.

According to the investigation, a male suspect walked up to the home and cut the lock off of a trailer that was parked in the driveway.

Another suspect arrived soon after, police say.

"A blue truck driven by a second unknown suspect, backed up to the trailer," RCMP said in a release. "The male suspect attached the truck to the trailer and entered the passenger side of the truck."

Officials say the suspects then left the scene.

RCMP say they are looking for two ATVs and the trailer they were sitting on:

A light gray 2005 model Worthington ATV trailer with Alberta licence plate 5FX168;

A red 2001 model Polaris Sportsman ATV with Alberta licence plate GEF18; and

A white 2011 model Linhali 400 Sport ATV with Alberta licence plate GHN85.

The suspect is male with a light complexion who was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.