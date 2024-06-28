CALGARY
Calgary

    • RCMP search of rural residence finds pipe bomb in home of murder-conspiracy accused

    Anti-mandate demonstrators gather as a truck convoy blocks the highway the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. A second RCMP officer who went undercover as a supporter at the Coutts, Alta., blockade in 2022 has testified that one of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder said all police officers at the blockade "should be hung." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Anti-mandate demonstrators gather as a truck convoy blocks the highway the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. A second RCMP officer who went undercover as a supporter at the Coutts, Alta., blockade in 2022 has testified that one of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder said all police officers at the blockade "should be hung." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    Share

    The RCMP says it had to call in bomb specialists while searching the home of one of two men now on trial on charges of conspiring to murder Mounties at the Coutts blockade in 2022.

    RCMP Cpl. Megan Evans testified that when they searched the home of Anthony Olienick they found two black pipes with wires sticking out of one end.

    Evans says the discovery prompted them to call in the explosive device unit to make sure there was no danger.

    Olienick and Chris Carbert are on trial in Court of King’s Bench for their actions at the Coutts blockade, which tied up traffic for two weeks at the busy Canada-U.S. border crossing in a protest of COVID measures and vaccine mandates.

    Olienick also faces a charge of being in possession of a pipe bomb.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'

    Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'

    Russia to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drones over Black Sea

    Russia's defence minister ordered officials to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drone flights over the Black Sea, the ministry said Friday, in an apparent warning that Moscow may take forceful action to ward off the American reconnaissance aircraft.

    A harmless asteroid will whiz past Earth Saturday. Here's how to spot it

    Called 2024 MK, the space rock will make its closest approach to Earth Saturday morning, passing by at about three-quarters the distance from Earth to the moon. It was first spotted two weeks ago by a South African observatory and is about 393 feet to 853 feet (120 metres to 260 metres) wide.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    • Front of Pet Valu store shattered by car

      No injuries are reported after a car crashed into the front of a store in London on Friday morning. Police and fire responded to the Pet Valu store in the area of Commissioners Road and Wellington Road around 9:45 a.m.

    • Beach water testing results for Canada Day long weekend

      Beaches in the region have a history of being safe, however, water quality can change from day to day or even hour to hour depending on the weather and other conditions which can impact the bacteria levels in the water.

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News