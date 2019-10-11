RCMP and crisis negotiators are surrounding a cabin in a remote area of southeast B.C.

Officers went to a rural property near Argenta, about 40 kilometres north of Kalso at the north end of Kootenay Lake, about 7 p.m Thursday to arrest a man wanted on a warrant.

When confronted by police, the man fled and went inside a nearby cabin.

The RCMP southeast district Emergency Response Team was called in, along with crisis negotiators, who remain on scene.

RCMP is asking the public to avoid the area.