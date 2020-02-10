CALGARY -- Reconciliation Bridge and portions of Memorial Boulevard were closed briefly Monday afternoon as part of a nationwide protest designed to show support for the Wet'suwet'en First Nation's efforts to protest the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern British Columbia.

Around 200 protesters gathered in front of TransCanada Tower downtown, before proceeding to Reconciliation Bridge, where they temporarily blocked traffic at the corner of Memorial and Edmonton Trail. The protesters had a permit from the city.

No arrests were made in Calgary.

The event was part of a larger national protests that took place over the weekend and on Monday in Victoria, Vancouver, Ottawa, Toronto, Belleville and St. John's, N.L. among many others.

Idle No More posted video of the protest on their Facebook page, and Extinction Rebellion Calgary also participated, saying they stand behind the Wet'suwet'en.

"Extinction Rebellion Calgary stands in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en in claiming governance of their traditional and unceded territory," said a spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion Calgary, in an email. "We believe that Indigenous sovereignty is congruent with climate justice, and that climate action without justice is not possible."

It was trending on Twitter as "ShutCanadaDown.