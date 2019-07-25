The popular mountain trail has been closed for almost a year but the reopening of it is just a few weeks away as crews start to wrap up work.

Ha Ling trail is one of the most heavily used in all of Kananaskis Country and Alberta Parks as a whole. During peak times in the summer, as many as 600 people per day use the trail. Alberta Parks recognized that it needed a major facelift.

"The trail was not constructed with erosion, environmental or public safety in mind. It had never received any major trail improvements in its lifetime and it required major refurbishment to allow for it to remain sustainable on the landscape," said Jodi Reade with Alberta Parks.

The goal is to have the trail open to the public in early August.

More details on the changes to the trail to come ...