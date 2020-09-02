CALGARY -- The City of Calgary has rolled back a project that turned a section of Memorial Drive into a space designated for cyclists, runners, walkers, e-scooter riders and others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two eastbound lanes of the road had been closed to traffic from a spot just east of the Louise Bridge (10th Street N.W.) to just west of the Reconciliation Bridge (Fourth Street N.E.) since late March. To accommodate the traffic closure, one of the westbound lanes of Memorial Drive was temporarily converted to eastbound.

The move was originally made to ensure recreational users had sufficient space to observe physical distancing guidelines.

The traffic barriers restricting motorized vehicles from accessing the two eastbound lanes will return on weekends.