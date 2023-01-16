Red panda dies at Calgary Zoo after greatly exceeding life expectancy

Dusk, a senior male red panda, died at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo at the age of 18. (image: Calgary Zoo) Dusk, a senior male red panda, died at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo at the age of 18. (image: Calgary Zoo)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina