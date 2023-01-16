Red panda dies at Calgary Zoo after greatly exceeding life expectancy

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo is mourning the loss of its senior male red panda Dusk who was 18 years old.

According to zoo officials, Dusk was "extremely geriatric" and had several age-related ailments including heart disease, kidney disease, degenerative arthritis and chronic dental disease.

Dusk arrived at the zoo from Winnipeg in 2013 at the age of nine and sired six cubs.

The zoo says 10 years is the median life expectancy of a red panda under human care.