CALGARY
Calgary

    • Refunds promised as Burwood Music Festival suddenly shuts down

    A brand-new festival to the Stampede scene has suddenly shut down. A brand-new festival to the Stampede scene has suddenly shut down.
    Share

    A brand-new festival to the Stampede scene has suddenly shut down.

    Burwood Music Festival announced the show could not go on.

    All events from now until Sunday have been cancelled and the festival says all ticket holders will be refunded.

    The tent was put on by Burwood Brewery, who told CTV News the cancellation was due to a broken sound system.

    However, crews on site this afternoon packing up say they're not sure that's the case and haven't heard clear reasoning from organizers. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News