Refunds promised as Burwood Music Festival suddenly shuts down

A brand-new festival to the Stampede scene has suddenly shut down.

Burwood Music Festival announced the show could not go on.

All events from now until Sunday have been cancelled and the festival says all ticket holders will be refunded.

The tent was put on by Burwood Brewery, who told CTV News the cancellation was due to a broken sound system.

However, crews on site this afternoon packing up say they're not sure that's the case and haven't heard clear reasoning from organizers.