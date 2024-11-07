Those wishing to mark Remembrance Day by attending a local ceremony have several options this year.

Below is a list of some of the ceremonies happening in Calgary on Nov. 11:

Live broadcast from CTV

For those unable to attend a ceremony in person, CTV News Calgary will air The Hangar Flight Museum's ceremony live on TV and online at CTVNewsCalgary.ca beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Parking

Calgary Parking is offering veterans (with veteran plates) free parking on Remembrance Day in all surface lots and parkades.

Everyone else will see free parking in on-street ParkPlus zones on Nov. 11 and weekend rates at all Calgary Parking parkades and surface lots.

Regular rates will be in effect at the Telus Spark, Calgary Stampede, Calgary Zoo and Heritage Park.

The Calgary Parking Contact Centre and Impound Lot will be closed on Nov.11.

Getting around

On Nov. 11, Calgary Transit will be operating buses, CTrains, and On Demand transportation on a Saturday level of service.

All veterans and accompanying family members will be able to ride transit for free. To be eligible, veterans have to be wearing uniforms or have their Veteran identification card with them.

Though the Red Line CTrain will be closed between Lions Park Station and downtown starting Saturday, Nov. 9, a special shuttle will run between Lions Park Station and the Jubilee Auditorium every 15 minutes from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 to get people to the venue's Remembrance Day ceremony.

(Shuttle buses will replace northbound train service to all stations from 7 Street Station to Lions Park Station; and southbound to all stations from Lions Park Station to 8 Street Station on other days)

Road closures, detours and traffic

Drivers will see several road closures throughout Calgary to accommodate for Remembrance Day ceremonies, including:

Near the Field of Crosses, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Eastbound and westbound Riverfront Avenue S.E. access to the Centre Street Bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon;

Eastbound Memorial Drive N.W. to northbound Centre Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon; and,

The right-hand lane on westbound Memorial Drive N.W. will be closed between the Centre Street underpass and Third Street N.W. between 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Calgary Highlanders Remembrance Day parade at Central Memorial Park, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

13 Avenue S.W. will be closed between Second and Fifth Street S.W.;

12 Avenue S.W. will be closed between Second and Fourth Street S.W.; and,

Fourth Street S.W. will be closed between 12 and 13 Avenue S.W.

26 Avenue S.E., from 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 to 1 p.m. on Nov. 11