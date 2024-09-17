CALGARY
Calgary

    • Repaired Calgary feeder main expected to be filled in 3 days, officials say

    The City of Calgary says surface work is complete at many of the repair locations and the Bearspaw feeder main will start to be filled on Tuesday morning. (Supplied) The City of Calgary says surface work is complete at many of the repair locations and the Bearspaw feeder main will start to be filled on Tuesday morning. (Supplied)
    Share

    Calgary officials say the filling of the repaired feeder main is expected to begin Tuesday after weather conditions delayed work this week.

    In an update on Monday afternoon, officials said rain through the weekend delayed work.

    "While we had anticipated to fill the feeder main, we have determined that a little more time is needed for the concrete to cure before we can take this step," said Francois Bouchart, the City of Calgary's director of capital priorities and investment.

    The process is expected to take three days to complete.

    In the meantime, residents and businesses in Calgary are staying the course when it comes to conservation, with 492 million litres of water used on Monday.

    It's up 7 million litres from Sunday, but still under the unsustainable limit of 500 million litres.

    Bouchart said with work complete, Calgarians only have a few more days to follow water restrictions before operations are restored at the Bearspaw treatment plant.

    "We are nearing the finish line but I want to remind you that until the feeder main has been reconnected to the rest of the system, it remains very important for us to reduce our water use."

    Once the feeder main is filled, crews will test the water to make sure it's safe to use.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario man who almost fell for text scam issues warning to others

    An Ontario man thought he got some good news when he received a text message offering a $30 gift for being a loyal Giant Tiger customer. 'I do go to that store so I clicked on the link and it said it was a customer appreciation award they were going to give people,' Mark Martin, of Simcoe, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    • Man dies after industrial accident at Ontario Place

      A man has died following an industrial accident at Ontario Place. Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the shuttered amusement park at around 9:37 a.m. Reports indicated that a person was injured by construction equipment, police said.

    • Ontario man who almost fell for text scam issues warning to others

      An Ontario man thought he got some good news when he received a text message offering a $30 gift for being a loyal Giant Tiger customer. 'I do go to that store so I clicked on the link and it said it was a customer appreciation award they were going to give people,' Mark Martin, of Simcoe, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News