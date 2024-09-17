Repaired Calgary feeder main expected to be filled in 3 days, officials say

Calgary officials say the filling of the repaired feeder main is expected to begin Tuesday after weather conditions delayed work this week.

In an update on Monday afternoon, officials said rain through the weekend delayed work.

"While we had anticipated to fill the feeder main, we have determined that a little more time is needed for the concrete to cure before we can take this step," said Francois Bouchart, the City of Calgary's director of capital priorities and investment.

The process is expected to take three days to complete.

In the meantime, residents and businesses in Calgary are staying the course when it comes to conservation, with 492 million litres of water used on Monday.

It's up 7 million litres from Sunday, but still under the unsustainable limit of 500 million litres.

Bouchart said with work complete, Calgarians only have a few more days to follow water restrictions before operations are restored at the Bearspaw treatment plant.

"We are nearing the finish line but I want to remind you that until the feeder main has been reconnected to the rest of the system, it remains very important for us to reduce our water use."

Once the feeder main is filled, crews will test the water to make sure it's safe to use.