CALGARY -- Administrators in charge of a care facility in southwest Calgary confirm a resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The resident of Extendicare Cedars Villa, located at 3330 Eighth Ave. S.W., has been in isolation since they first exhibited symptoms Friday, staff stated in a release.

Officials say Alberta Health Services (AHS) informed them of the positive test result Tuesday.

"Working with (AHS), the home is tracing all staff who may have had contact with the resident over the past several days. These team members will be placed in isolation for 14 days to reduce the risk of further spread of the virus and testing will continue for other staff members who may show symptoms of the virus," a statement reads.

They add all residents have also stayed where they are and staffing changes have been made to reduce the possibility of infection.

"Extendicare is committed to following all Alberta Health Services requirements to control and contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus within our Cedars Villa home. We are grateful for the hard work and dedication of our staff members, who strive to provide high quality care for our residents during this difficult period."

Presently, there are no other confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 at the facility.