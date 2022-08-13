Residents escape Wildwood home struck by lightning during Friday storm

Friday night's thunderstorm had Calgarians in every corner of the city watching the skies, but it was too close for comfort for one family in Wildwood.

A home in the southwest community was struck by lightning just after 9:30 p.m.

No one was injured, but the home is likely a write-off.

"I saw a small puff of smoke going over the neighbour's house," Wildwood resident Lynn told CTV News. "Then I saw bigger smoke, and then flame. It was quick."

The home, along Wildwood Drive S.W., had a mother and daughter inside when it was hit.

CTV News spoke to the owner, who said she was downstairs when her roof was struck and didn't immediately know what had happened.

Quick thinking neighbours went to the back door to help the pair out before firefighters arrived.

A dog and two cats also made it out unharmed.

Saturday afternoon, the home was fenced off and locked up. The resident says it'll likely have to be knocked down.

She'll be staying at a hotel with her daughter for the foreseeable future.

Calgary fire crews say one other home in the southwest was also hit Friday night. That strike didn't spark a fire, and no injuries were reported.