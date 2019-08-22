A 19-year-old man from Alberta was arrested by Revelstoke RCMP following a vehicle chase, released from custody, then arrested again within hours in connection with separate thefts near the B.C. community.

On the afternoon of Sunday, August 18, officers responded to a road construction site on the Trans-Canada Highway, roughly 35 kilometres east of Revelstoke, following reports property had been stolen.

A black 2000 Honda Civic was identified as the suspect vehicle. RCMP began receiving reports a car matching the description was driving erratically on the highway and was heading west towards the town.

Officers located the car and attempted to stop it, but the driver evaded police by travelling into oncoming traffic.

The suspect vehicle was spotted later that day in Revelstoke. When RCMP approached, the suspect attempted to drive off and struck a concrete barrier, rendering the car immobile.

The two occupants of the car, 19-year-old men from Alberta, were arrested and charged.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, faces several charges including:

Possession of stolen property

Flight from police

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

The passenger was charged was possession of stolen property.

The driver was released from custody the following day and, according to RCMP, proceeded to steal a mountain bike. Officers spotted the man on the stolen mountain bike shortly after his release and a pursuit ensued.

RCMP say the suspect resisted arrest and an officer deployed a stun gun to aid in the apprehension. The suspect suffered minor injuries in his fall to the ground and received medical treatment.

Additional charges were laid against the man in connection with Monday's investigation including:

Assaulting a police officer

Resisting arrest

Theft under $5,000

The accused appeared in court in Salmon Arm Provincial Court on Tuesday and was released from custody ahead of his next scheduled court appearance which has been slated for Wednesday, September 4 in Revelstoke.