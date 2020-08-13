CALGARY -- A new, open-source platform aims to provide support to Calgary's arts, entertainment, and tourism sectors through safety-conscious events and initiatives.

RISE UP announced Thursday it will unite arts, hospitality and tourism partners to create an extensive array of initiatives and events while also helping to enable partners to provide the optimal conditions for both audience and artists amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is a really exciting initiative for Calgary and our artists and entertainers. Focusing on safety and support, this will help foster the connection between the performers and their audience,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

Activities announced include:

RISE UP EX YYC Experience, packages where Calgarians can choose a staycation experience from local hotels, restaurants, and arts events;

RISE UP Arts Industry Relaunch, a regular series of lunches where artists will come together to talk about the ups and downs of their industry, aiming to benefit arts and entertainment communities through the collective sharing of ideas which could accelerate and improve industry relaunches;

RISE UP National Music Centre Annual Gala, a fundraiser which will raise funds to support the National Music Centre's programs;

And RISE UP: A Strategy for Calgary's Creative Economy, focusing on furthering Calgary as an emerging music-friendly city and aiming to revitalize the downtown core through industry activations, as well as supporting Chinook Blast, the city's newly announced winter festival.

Public safety is a top priority, and organizers are working closely with health officials to ensure each partnering organization can host events as safely as possible.

Organizers involved in the initiative include Annerin Productions, Calgary Arts Development, Calgary Economic Development, the Calgary Hotel Association, Jeff Parry Promotions, the National Music Centre, the King Eddy, Theatre Calgary, and Tourism Calgary

Information about additional partnering events is available on Visit Calgary's website.