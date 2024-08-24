Road maintenance to close several downtown streets, and paving set to disrupt travel on Macleod Trail S.W.
"Road maintenance" may be two of the least popular words for Calgary drivers trying to make good time during the dog days of August.
The city announced on social media that 6 Avenue between 9 and 11 Street S.W. will be reduced to two lanes, while 10 Street between Sixth Avenue and Seventh Ave. S.W. will be fully closed for maintenance work on the traffic signals.
Ward 14 councillor Peter Demong also sent out a release Saturday reminding Calgarians that road construction on Macleod Trail S from Stoney Trail S.W. to 226 Ave. S.W. will start Monday.
Milling and paving work will begin next week, with projected completion around mid-October, weather permitting.
Crews will be working Monday through Sunday, day and night, to ensure timely completion of the project.
For a complete list of road maintenance work and lane closures throughout the city, go here.
