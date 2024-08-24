CALGARY
Calgary

    • Road maintenance to close several downtown streets, and paving set to disrupt travel on Macleod Trail S.W.

    Road maintenance work will disrupt traffic in downtown Calgary and on Macleod Trail S.W. at Stoney Trail, where paving starts Monday (Photo: X@yyctransportation) Road maintenance work will disrupt traffic in downtown Calgary and on Macleod Trail S.W. at Stoney Trail, where paving starts Monday (Photo: X@yyctransportation)
    Share

    "Road maintenance" may be two of the least popular words for Calgary drivers trying to make good time during the dog days of August.

    The city announced on social media that 6 Avenue between 9 and 11 Street S.W. will be reduced to two lanes, while 10 Street between Sixth Avenue and Seventh Ave. S.W. will be fully closed for maintenance work on the traffic signals.

    Ward 14 councillor Peter Demong also sent out a release Saturday reminding Calgarians that road construction on Macleod Trail S from Stoney Trail S.W. to 226 Ave. S.W. will start Monday.

    Milling and paving work will begin next week, with projected completion around mid-October, weather permitting.

    Crews will be working Monday through Sunday, day and night, to ensure timely completion of the project.

    For a complete list of road maintenance work and lane closures throughout the city, go here.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    SpaceX to return Boeing's Starliner astronauts from space next year, NASA says

    Two NASA astronauts who flew to the International Space Station in June aboard Boeing's faulty Starliner capsule will need to return to Earth on a SpaceX vehicle early next year, NASA officials said on Saturday, deeming issues with Starliner's propulsion system too risky to carry its first crew home as planned.

    OPINION

    OPINION The dark side of frugality: When saving becomes an obsession

    Is being frugal pushing you over the edge? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains some of the downsides of obsessive frugality and offers some tips on how to balance frugal living with living your daily life.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News