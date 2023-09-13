Road warriors: Cavalry playoff-bound following 2-1 victory in Halifax

Cavalry FC defeated Halifax 2-1 Tuesday night. (Photo: X@CavalryFC) Cavalry FC defeated Halifax 2-1 Tuesday night. (Photo: X@CavalryFC)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | Here are the pros and cons of a 4-day work week

New research on the four-day work week shows employees are reporting a greater work-life balance as well as higher productivity. But transitioning from five working days to four could come with some drawbacks. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew looks at the pros and cons of a four-day work week so employees know what to expect.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News