Road warriors: Cavalry playoff-bound following 2-1 victory in Halifax

Cavalry FC clinched a playoff berth as they defeated the Wanders 2-1 in Halifax Tuesday night.

Mael Henry opened the scoring in the first half, with his first CPL goal at the 27 minute mark.

It was his first CPL goal.

"It ended up in the back of the net, so I'm really happy to score my first goal and help the team win," Henry said.

Daan Klomp added his third of the season on a corner kick early in the second half, padding the Cavalry lead."

Halifax got one back on a second half penalty kick but that was all the goals the Wanders could manage.

The victory gave Cavalry FC two wins and a tie in its most recent road trip.

The team is now seven points ahead of Pacific in the standings.

Cavalry coach and president Tommy Wheldon Jr. said the win demonstrated that the players remain consistent to the team's core values.

"It's a bit of a new Cavalry because there's some new pieces to our identity this year," Wheeldon said, "but old values, and the old values has always been 'next man up'.

"We knew in a game of three road games, it's tiring, you come into a (new) place, its muggy, it's a good atmosphere here, they're on you, you knew that everyone had to share the energy load and I thought everyone managed that very, very well today. Because once this game is done, we've got to travel back (to Calgary) and prepare for another game Saturday."

The Cavalry host Vancouver FC at Spruce Meadows Saturday.