Rocky Mountain House RCMP is investigating after a resident called 911 after they heard several gunshots on Friday evening.

Officials say they were called at about 7:45 p.m. to the scene in the area of 60 Avenue and 58 Street in Rocky Mountain House.

Police soon learned that a man was driving by the area when someone opened fire on him. Residents in the area told RCMP that they had seen a dark coloured SUV fleeing the scene shortly after the incident.

They also said that the driver of the SUV had come up alongside the victim's car, got his attention and then leveled a sawed-off shotgun at him and fired.

RCMP have not been able to locate the SUV or the suspect.

They say that it is an isolated incident and there is no risk to public safety.

If you have information about this incident, please call Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 780-845-2882 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.