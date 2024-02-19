Rookie Saskatchewan skip soaking it all in at the Scotties

Saskatchewan skip Skylar Ackerman has always been around curling. She started throwing rocks when she was 10 years old.

Now 22, Ackerman can’t believe she’s skipping a team from Saskatchewan at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts -- and is off to a great start with a team of Scotties rookies.

“(It's) absolutely surreal for sure," said Ackerman, "and to be able to do it with some of my best friends and with my dad by my side this week, it’s pretty cool.

FIRST LOSS

Ackerman’s dad Patrick is coaching Team Saskatchewan and it was a dream start for the rookie rink.

Saskatchewan was 3-0 until Monday morning’s loss to Team Quebec.

Scotties Tournament of Hearts: Draw 7 - Saskatchewan 3, Quebec 7



Ackerman says it’s all part of the learning process.

“Just you know the wrong side of the edge it seemed today.” said Ackerman.

“(We were a) little bit shaky to start and just couldn’t bounce back after that," she added. "They had a really strong game against us and we just couldn’t quite match them this morning. Hopefully we can come back firing later today.”

SOAKING IT ALL IN

Team Saskatchewan obviously wants to continue their winning ways at the Scotties but just as important is to gain valuable experience. Ackerman says they also want to be able to soak everything in.

“It’s just honestly been unreal,” she said.

“It’s like a dream come true for all of us to be here and wear the green jacket and everything that comes along with it," she said. "It’s not just the curling, we’ve got tons of friends and family here with us, so it’s been a blast and hopefully we can keep it going.”

SECRET WEAPON

Team Saskatchewan may be a rookie rink but they do have a secret weapon. This is Amber Holland’s ninth appearance at the Scotties. She’s in Calgary as Saskatchewan’s fifth and Ackerman says she has really been helping them out.

“I think she’s definitely helped calm our nerves coming into the event and just taught us to believe in ourselves and trust our process and what we’ve done so far this season to succeed and just helping us keep that train rolling here.”

A LOT TO LIKE

Holland believes the Saskatchewan rink has a very bright future and this won’t be their last Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Holland says there’s a lot to like about Ackerman’s game.

“Just her tenacity and she never gives up,” said Holland.

“She lives and breathes this game," she added. "She just wants to do well and she’s just such a fiery little skip out there and a fiery little shooter -- she makes a lot and she’s exciting to watch.”