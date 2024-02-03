CALGARY
Calgary

    • Roughnecks edged by Riptide 11-10 in Friday night cliffhanger at Saddledome

    The Calgary Roughnecks took on the New York Riptide Friday night at the Saddledome in Calgary. (Photo: X@NLLRoughnecks) The Calgary Roughnecks took on the New York Riptide Friday night at the Saddledome in Calgary. (Photo: X@NLLRoughnecks)
    Calgary couldn’t hang on to a first-half lead Friday night,  falling to the New York Riptide 11-10 in a seesaw battle at the Scotiabank Saddledome in southern Alberta.

    Jesse King led the way for the Roughnecks, with a hat trick and three assists, in addition to scooping 11 loose balls. Josh Currier added two goals, while Tyler Pace, Haiden Dickson, Shane Simpson, Jeff Cornwall and Tanner Cook all scored a goal apiece.

    The loss left the Roughnecks at 2-4 on the season.

    Next up for the club is a Saturday night clash with the Toronto Rock. Puck drop is 7 p.m. at the Saddledome. It’s the Superpower Party Saturday night.

