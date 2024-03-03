Roughnecks get roughed up in 4th quarter by Philadelphia as Wings win it 11-9

The Roughnecks offence went cold in the fourth quarter Saturday, allowing the Philadelphia Wings to rally from behind to defeat Calgary 11-9.

The Roughnecks came out of the gate flying, building a 5-2 lead in the first quarter.

They led 7-6 at the half, after Philly surged in the second quarter, then added two more in the third to enter the final frame leading 9-6.

Those were the last goals of the day for the Roughnecks however, as the Wings rallied for five fourth-quarter goals to gain the victory.

Tyler Pace had a hat trick for the Roughnecks, while Tanner Cook had a pair. Jesse King, Thomas Hoggarth, Liam Leclair and Dan Taylor added singles.

Josh Sanderson spoke following our game with the Wings. pic.twitter.com/h4sfRXoVTb — Calgary Roughnecks (@NLLRoughnecks) March 2, 2024

The loss dropped the Roughnecks’ record to 5-6.

Christian Del Bianco stopped 36 shots in goal for Calgary.

Next up for the Roughnecks is a game next Friday in Duluth, Georgia against the Swarm.