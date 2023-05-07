Roughnecks rally late for 12-9 victory over Panther City
The Calgary Roughnecks advanced to the Western Conference Final Saturday night, defeating Panther City Lacrosse Club 12-9 in a tough, gritty playoff game at the Saddledome.
Tyler Pace one-timed a setup from Jesse King late in the final frame to send the Roughnecks into a best-of-three conference final against arch-rival Colorado.
Pace led the way Saturday night, scoring four goals, including the winning marker. Jesse King (three goals) and Tanner Cook (two goals) also chipped in with six points apiece. Zach Currier scored two, blocked two and scooped 11 loose balls. The other goal was an insurance marker into an empty net by Jeff Cornwall.
Christian Del Bianco stopped 37 of 46 shots, including a number of crucial saves in the second half, keeping the score 8-7 for Panther City and setting the table for the Roughnecks' comeback.
The Western Conference Final opens next Thursday in Denver. Game 2 is back at the Saddledome Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at the Roughnecks website or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-855-985-5000.
