Roughnecks ring out 2023 with first victory of new season, defeating Desert Dogs 17-11

The Calgary Roughnecks ended 2023 on a winning note, defeating the Las Vegas Desert Dogs 17-11 Saturday in a game played in front of 13, 405 roaring fans at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

It was the team’s first home game and first victory of the 2023-24 NLL season.

Jesse King led the way for the Roughnecks, with three goals and six assists for a nine point night. Tyler Pace chimed in with a goal and five assists. Zach Currier scooped eight loose balls and tacked on a goal and an assist, while 2023 first round draft pick Bennett Smith chipped in with six loose balls, an assist and a blocked shot.

Thomas Hoggarth, Shane Simpson, Liam LeClair, Haiden Dickson with four, Tanner Cook, Josh Currier with two, Seth Van Schepen and Dan Taylor added goals for the Roughnecks.

Christian Del Bianco stopped 36 of 47 shots on goal to pick up the victory.

Let's take a look at the highlights from our huge 17-11 Home Opener win! pic.twitter.com/ixpXin7gWH — Calgary Roughnecks (@NLLRoughnecks) December 31, 2023

The Roughnecks are hitting the road in January, with their next game scheduled for January 13 in Vancouver.

They return to the Saddledome Feb. 2 for the Every Child Matters game.