Run to promote awareness of youth addiction draws hundreds to Confederation Park

Hundreds of Calgarians gathered in Saturday morning to raise awareness for and understanding of youth addiction.

The Terminator Foundation’s annual run and walk brought about 300 people to Confederation Park.

It tries to remove the stigma and shame around addiction.

“I want people to leave here with hope and understanding,” founder Vanisha Breault said.

This year marks the run’s 10th anniversary, and it celebrated by going national: events also took place Saturday in Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Vancouver.

Breault says the cause — and its importance — has evolved over the years.

“I can tell you without a doubt, 10 years later, it’s what I feared 10 years ago,” she said. “It’s way worse. And the parents and families and loved ones that are experiencing this firsthand, those numbers have increased as well.”

“So it’s an urgent need and urgent issue.”

The Terminator Foundation runs activity-based recovery therapy and works with individuals impacted by addiction.