Rush start fast then hold on in Saskatoon to topple Roughnecks 12-9

The Calgary Roughnecks lost the back end of a weekend series with Saskatchewan Saturday night, falling to the Rush12-9 in a game played in Saskatoon.

Saturday night, it was the Rush who came flying out of the gate, scoring nine times in the first half.

The Roughnecks countered with five of their own, getting goals from Thomas Hoggarth, Haiden Dickson, Tanner Cook, Jesse King and Ethan Ticehurst to head into the second half trailing 9-5.

Each team scored a pair in the third quarter, with Calgary getting goals from Tyler Pace and Jesse King.

Hear from head coach Josh Sanderson following the loss in Saskatchewan. pic.twitter.com/ntXqDK7DbG — Calgary Roughnecks (@NLLRoughnecks) April 7, 2024

In the final quarter, the Roughnecks got two more from Shane Simpson and Dickson, but weren’t able to catch the Rush.

The Roughnecks’ record fell to 7-9, leaving them in a three-way tie with the Rush and Vancouver Warriors for ninth place in the standings.

Jesse King scored two and added two assists to lead the Roughnecks.

Christian Del Bianco stopped 31 shots for Calgary.

Next up for the Roughnecks is a Saturday matchup against the Buffalo Bandits.