The family of a former Humboldt Broncos hockey player who was paralyzed in a bus crash last year says they’re at odds with the management team of a hotel where they’ve been staying since July.

Ryan Straschnitzki and his family have been staying at the Wingate Hotel in Airdrie while their home undergoes renovations to accommodate for Ryan’s mobility issues.

Everything was going well because of an unwritten agreement his father Tom had with the previous owner of the hotel.

They had offered the family a free stay at first, but the Straschnitzkis wanted to help cover some of the costs through their insurance company.

“We asked if we could at least pay some of their bills through Ryan’s insurance. As we sat in the meeting, they agreed, so I gave them the insurance contact and then it was between insurance and them,” Tom says.

The agreement was supposed to be for the GST and hotel tax, but they soon discovered that the rate was much more.

Two months later, Tom went to check on how much they were getting charged and was shocked to discover that it was the full rate at $12,000 per month.

“To be fair, we didn’t ask for any discount. We just said we would cut a reasonable rate with the insurance company,” Michelle Straschnitzki says.

When they went to speak with the hotel’s management about the problem, they discovered that it had changed ownership and the new manager hasn’t been able to work things out.

As a result, the Straschnitzkis say they have little choice but to move somewhere else until the work on their home is completed.

The whole experience has been very difficult for the family to take, but they say it isn’t about the money, it’s about Ryan’s future.

“It is taking out of Ryan’s pocket, essentially. Out of his lifetime benefits. It feels like Ryan was being used,” Michelle says.

CTV News reached out to the manager of the Wingate over the phone and in person at the hotel, but they offered no statement about the situation.

For now, the family has found a new hotel that they’ll be moving into on Monday.

Next month, a benefit concert will be held at the Ironwood Stage and Grill to help the family pay for an elevator that will be installed in their home.

(With files from Jordan Kanygin)