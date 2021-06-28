CALGARY -- The Calgary Fire Department and Calgary Police Service are emphasizing safety on and along Calgary's rivers following a spike in emergency responses.

Calgary remains under a heat wave that's expected to last through the weekend and many have taken to the Elbow and Bow rivers in seek of a reprieve from the sweltering conditions.

Steps of scouting, assessing and proper decision making are encouraged to ensure swimmers, paddlers and boaters don't face unnecessary risk.

Officials encourage all river users to scour the area for potential hazards and to review weather and water conditions.

Prior to heading out, check for waterway advisories and ensure the skill level, including limitations, of members of your group are known.

Rafters and boaters should ensure their vessel is appropriate for the waterway, that weight capacity limits aren't exceeded and boat are not tied together..

All boaters and rafters must wear a properly-fitting lifejacket or personal flotation device and boats should be equipped with a water safety kit and proper paddles. A ticket for failing to wear a lifejacket includes a mandatory court date and a fine of up to $500.