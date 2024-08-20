Salvation Army Thrift Store business booming but donations needed

The Salvation Army needs help to fill a critical gap in donations at its thrift stores.

The charity is appealing to individuals, communities and businesses across the country for help.

In this economy, Canadians are saving money any way they can and business has picked up at thrift stores across the county. But because of that high demand, more donations are needed to keep the shelves full of merchandise.

"We're getting more and more people in," said Ted Troughton, Salvation Army Thrift Store managing director.

"Sales are increasing and we're getting lots of donations, but they're just not meeting the demand that's out there and that means it's a little tougher to keep the shelves full and get the quality product for people to purchase, but want to find a way to make their dollar bill go further."

Wael Gergis, the southern Alberta district manager, oversees three Calgary stores, along with one in Strathmore and another in Airdrie.

"We have been seeing a gap of up to 15 per cent in Alberta, especially in our stores," he said. "That's making a gap on how much you can sell, for how much you're getting in, we really like doing our best to keep floating with inventory, but we're still below what we should have on hand so we can keep up with the consumers."

The Salvation Army Thrift Store and its National Recycling Operations are a non-profit organization with 95 Thrift Stores across Canada. The organization offers savings on gently used clothing, textiles and household items while generating funds to support local Salvation Army programs, services and emergency relief efforts.

Gergis says a percentage of the funds generated through sales go towards helping underprivileged families in southern Alberta.

"This year, our Calgary team was able to send 130 kids to summer camp," said Gergis. "We were able to generate almost $35,000 for this year, we support shelters for women, shelters for men, there are many various locations within Calgary, so it's local and across Alberta."

Gergis says all donations are welcome but there are a few items that are much needed at the thrift stores.

"Open your closet, look inside it and say, ‘Okay, this has been here for a long time, it's time to give it a chance with somebody else,’" he said.

"That's all we're asking and we really need household items like kitchen tools, small appliances, accessories, jewelry, shoes, like all the small items that you might have in your closet and you really don't use anymore."

Troughton is always amazed at the quality items he sees people donating to support Salvation Army programs.

"Thrifting may have in the past had sort of a different feel to it," he said. "But now it's definitely a place to go and a great place to make a difference just by shopping."

Learn more about the Salvation Thrift Store on its website.