CALGARY -- Scott Broadfoot, a client of the Calgary Society for Persons with Disabilities, has dressed up as Santa every year over the past decade for the organization's Christmas party.

This year looked a little bit different as a result of the pandemic but that didn't stop Broadfoot from dressing up in the familiar red suit to spread the spirit of the holidays.

"I’m playing Santa Claus, it's something I enjoy," said Broadfoot. "It's an honour really."

A typical year would see Broadfoot dress up as Santa for the other members of the organization, handing out presents and posing for photos. This year, Broadfoot and his supportive roommate Rick Macpherson are driving from home-to-home to deliver gifts and Christmas cheer.

"We are taking Santa Claus around to our group homes and we are handing out gifts to our clients," explained Macpherson.

"Santa Claus will be making all his rounds to the houses as opposed to all the houses coming to the party hall."

The organization's Christmas party is something the clients look forward to every year and COVID-19 wasn't going to stop Broadfoot from putting a smile on the clients' faces.

"With all that’s going on, people need a little cheer," said Broadfoot, “It's fun."